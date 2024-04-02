Muslim teacher banned for life after making inappropriate comments to pupils

A Muslim teacher has been banned from teaching for life after telling pupils Islam was going to take over and branding Westernised girls as 'lunatics'. Aqib Khan, 30, was sacked from the profession for 'undermining fundamental British values' by a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency. Khan was an English teacher at Harborne Academy, Birmingham between December 2020 and March 2023, the panel heard.

But during that period he made a series of comments on a Microsoft Teams group which where professionally unacceptable. Among those comments were how he discussed how to 'get girls' and showed a topless photo of himself flexing his muscles to one pupil. The panel also heard he openly attacked feminism in his classes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jewish and Muslim women unite to change Israel-Hamas war narrativeThe Collective is a subset of The 49%,”a women’s rights nonprofit with the goal of raising awareness of women’s and social issues to try to change…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Charity crowdfunded for chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi's Muslim funeral under a false nameAbdul Ezedi, 35, who was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, was buried in an Islamic ceremony at an east London cemetery this month with a handful of people present.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Charity crowdfunded for chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi's Muslim funeral under a false nameAbdul Ezedi, 35, who was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, was buried in an Islamic ceremony at an east London cemetery this month with a handful of people present.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Charity crowdfunded for chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi's Muslim funeral under a false nameAbdul Ezedi, 35, who was granted asylum after converting to Christianity, was buried in an Islamic ceremony at an east London cemetery this month with a handful of people present.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Charity crowdfunded for chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi's Muslim funeral under a false nameAbdul Ezedi's Muslim funeral despite Christian conversion

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Muslim teacher, 30, who told pupils Islam was going to take over and branded Western girls...Aqib Khan was sacked from the profession for 'undermining fundamental British values' by a professional conduct panel. The panel said his behaviour 'clearly crossed professional boundaries'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »