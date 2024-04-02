New Episode of Bargain Hunt Sees Teams Battle for Best Bargains in Newark

Bargain Hunt returned to our screens over the weekend with a brand new episode which saw two new teams battle it out for the best bargains in Newark. Red team sisters Ellie and Alysia were put up against father and daughter duo Kash and Ayesha, who nicknamed themselves 'the jazzy blues.' Each pair were given £300 and 60 minutes to find three items at the Newark Showground event for auction, one of which had to be at least £75 and another had to meet the challenge requirements of the day.
For this episode the red team had to find a piece of silver, whilst the blue team searched for a piece of glass. Kash and Ayesha, a retired consultant and junior doctor, found a stunning necklace with a peridot stone for £75, which they initially left on hold but then went back for as their big ticket item. Up at auction, they were not disappointed as the necklace was sold for an impressive £220, which meant a £145 profit and was met with lots of cheering from the team
