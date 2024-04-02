New Episode of Bargain Hunt Sees Teams Battle for Best Bargains in Newark

Bargain Hunt returned to our screens over the weekend with a brand new episode which saw two new teams battle it out for the best bargains in Newark. Red team sisters Ellie and Alysia were put up against father and daughter duo Kash and Ayesha, who nicknamed themselves 'the jazzy blues.' Each pair were given £300 and 60 minutes to find three items at the Newark Showground event for auction, one of which had to be at least £75 and another had to meet the challenge requirements of the day.

For this episode the red team had to find a piece of silver, whilst the blue team searched for a piece of glass. Kash and Ayesha, a retired consultant and junior doctor, found a stunning necklace with a peridot stone for £75, which they initially left on hold but then went back for as their big ticket item. Up at auction, they were not disappointed as the necklace was sold for an impressive £220, which meant a £145 profit and was met with lots of cheering from the team

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

My thoughts on TV's 'Newark, Newark' as a genuine resident of the townI was pausing the TV every few minutes to work out where something was

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The cast from the comedy 'Newark, Newark' look familiar for a reasonThe three-episode series is set in the small market town of Newark-on-Trent and follows the chaotic life of a chip shop manager and her dramatic son, ex-husband and mother

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

We tried the fish and chip shop used to film sitcom Newark, NewarkThe staff members in the chippy were extremely friendly and were speaking to the customers like old friends

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Fish and Chip Shop Featured in Comedy Series Newark, NewarkA visit to the fish and chip shop, Mr Chips, which was featured in the comedy series Newark, Newark, to compare the real-life experience with the show. Located on North Gate, the shop resembles the one depicted on TV.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

BBC Bargain Hunt players scream over what £5 item sells for'That's just amazing'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Bargain Hunt viewers threaten to 'switch off' minutes into showFans took to social media to have their say

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »