Millions of Older People to Receive Increased State Pension and Benefits Payments

Millions of older people on the State Pension will see payments rise by 8.5 per cent next week while those on benefits can expect an uplift of 6.7 per cent. However, many people may not be aware that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will implement the annual uprating on two separate dates. New HMRC payment rates for 2024/25 will start from Saturday, April 6 while DWP rates will begin on Monday, April 8.
People claiming devolved payments from Social Security Scotland saw rates rise by 6.7 per cent on April 1. While the uprating will help boost household incomes amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, it's important to be aware that the increase may not be seen in full until early May, or at least until one payment cycle has passed. This is because most payments, including State Pensions, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Adult Disability Payment (ADP)are made four weeks in arrear
State Pension Benefits Department For Work And Pensions HM Revenue And Customs Uprating Payment Rates Social Security Scotland Household Incomes Cost Of Living Crisis Payment Cycle
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »