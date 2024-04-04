Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Spark Discussion with New Film

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian have recently taken New York City by storm, adorned in chic matching black outfits, as part of their promotional tour for the new film Strictly Confidential . This project not only stars Elizabeth but also marks Damian's impressive debut as a director. The film, enveloped in intrigue and sensuality, showcases Elizabeth, at 58, engaging in intimate scenes with another woman, a creative choice that has sparked considerable discussion.

Damian, at 21, has found himself at the heart of this conversation, particularly regarding his role in directing these scenes. "I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don't know what that says about us," Damian shared with The Sunday Times, reflecting on the dynamic of filming such content with his mother.This project's unique circumstances have highlighted the nuanced relationship between Elizabeth and Damian

