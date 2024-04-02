Migrant's Dream to Reach the UK

A migrant shares his dream of reaching the UK and his perilous journey through Europe. Despite facing beatings and being pushed back over the EU's border multiple times, he remains determined to reach his dream.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

My sister's dream of peace was just in reach, then it was cruelly ripped awayAlison Dodds was found by social workers who called to tell her she had been approved for rehab

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

A Place in the Sun couple who cried after buying dream house share sad updateA couple on A Place in the Sun cried tears of happiness after securing their dream three-bed property in Spain, however the pair have shared a sad update on their holiday home

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Bullish Sentiment Brings $90 Oil Within ReachOil prices may soon climb to the $90 mark, with geopolitical uncertainty, OPEC cuts, and a weakening dollar helping to push oil prices higher.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Padel: ‘Living the dream as Britain’s best player’Part tennis, part squash, padel is the fast-growing sport popular with celebrities and sports stars.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Daniil Medvedev reach quarter-finalsTop seed Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Miami Open last eight with an efficient straight-set win over Lorenzo Musetti.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Dream Liverpool weekend as five players return from injury and points droppedLiverpool could reclaim top spot in the Premier League in their 'dream weekend' as title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal lock horns

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »