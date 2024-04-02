Northern Ireland health trust urgently seeks foster carers

A Northern Ireland health trust is urgently looking for people who want to make a difference to the lives of children and young people to consider becoming foster carers. The Western Trust area currently has the highest number of children living in care that it has ever seen, a total of 712, and says there are simply not enough foster carers as numbers continue to grow.
The HSC NI Foster Care team says it needs more foster carers so children can be placed with families where they can be safe, nurtured and loved and is currently recruiting for all types of foster carers as part of their ‘Life’s a Journey – Could you be a part of mine?' campaign. According to the Trust, there are many ways that you can make a difference to a child’s life through fostering and helping, depending on your lifestyle and circumstance
