Micah Richards Praises Phil Foden for Hat-Trick Performance

Micah Richards has praised Phil Foden for his hat-trick performance in Manchester City 's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa . Foden's goals were crucial in securing the win for City and keeping them in the Premier League title race.

Former City defender Micah Richards described Foden as a talented player with an abundance of talent. Foden, who has been used on both wings this season, excelled in a number 10 role against Villa.

