Nursery Owner Sells Building as Free Childcare Scheme Rolls Out

Sue Quincey has run the Brambly Hedge day nursery in Northallerton for 20 years but is selling the nursery building, just as parents of two-year-olds were able to start benefitting from 15 hours of free childcare.

Nurseries have criticised the rollout, with some opting out and warning that Government funding for the scheme is effectively wiped out by other costs.

Nursery Childcare Free Scheme Government Funding Costs

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nursery owner's despair over plans to build 15-storey tower next door'I am fighting for my business and my staff and what is one of only three nurseries in the city centre'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Northampton nursery submits application to reduce size after being rated 'inadequate' by OfstedThe Nannery Ltd, which runs the ABC123 nursery in Northampton, has submitted an application to reduce the number of children allowed on site following a critical report by Ofsted. The nursery was rated 'inadequate' in all four categories, with concerns raised about hygiene, care quality, and safety. The application to reduce the size of the nursery comes after Ofsted's inspection findings were disputed by the nursery. Ofsted has since visited the nursery twice to monitor progress.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

New owner of historic jail building in Omagh on plans for the siteThe building fell into disrepair in recent decades amid calls for it to be brought into public ownership.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Historic building owner and council at loggerheads over future of crumbling hotelA historic building owner ordered to make repairs to a dilapidated town-centre property has hit back a council's attempts to complete a compulsory purchase order on the site.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Building company Wates, which is working with Yorkshire Building Society, posts record £2.18bn turnoverA building and property maintenance company which is providing facilities management services to Yorkshire Building Society has reported the highest-ever turnover and underlying profit in its 127-year history.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

School tells Shifnal nursery to leave its home of 20 yearsThe school where the nursery is based has building work planned and wants the nursery to move.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »