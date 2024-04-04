Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as Storm Kathleen set to bring strong winds to Lancashire and Cumbria

The Met Office has issued a ' danger to life ' warning as strong winds are due to batter parts of Lancashire and Cumbria this weekend. Storm Kathleen has been officially named by the agency and the weather system is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday (April 6). The forecaster said coastal areas , such as Blackpool, Lytham, Fleetwood, Morecambe and Lancaster, can also expect to see large waves .

It comes after forecasters in Ireland warned that the storm will "pack a punch" and could cause waves over 11 metres off Ireland's coast. READ MORE: The yellow weather warning for wind comes into force at 6am on Saturday and lasts until 10pm. The Met Office said a 'deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend

