The Challenges of Accepting Card Payments for Small Businesses

Jenny Blyth, a small business owner in London, discusses the challenges of accepting card payments . While she acknowledges the convenience of card payments , she also highlights the negative impact it has on her profit margins .

Blyth explains that she often has to accept small amounts via her card machine, as many customers do not carry cash. Additionally, she mentions that a percentage of each sale goes to her card provider, and there is often a delay in receiving the funds.

