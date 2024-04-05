Megan McKenna Announces Pregnancy with Footballer Fiancé Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna is pregnant with her first child with her footballer fiancé Oliver Burke . The former TOWIE star, 31, made the happy announcement on her Instagram on Thursday as she shared a sweet montage of clips. She penned in the caption: 'A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we're a family ♥️.' Megan showed off her baby bump in parts of the clip as she posed in a dressing gown, while other moments showed her holding up her ultrasound and beaming.
She also shared the moment her and Birmingham City player Oliver discovered she was expecting after she had taken a tes
