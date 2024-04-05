McDonald's to buy back Israeli restaurants after boycott

McDonald's has decided to buy back its restaurants in Israel following a boycott of the US fast food giant, with marketing analysts saying the move is 'a lesson for all global brands'. The company has announced that it has reached an agreement with its franchisee in Israel , Alonyal Ltd, to return 225 outlets, which employ more than 5,000 people, after more than 30 years.

Jo Sempels, president of international developmental licensed markets at McDonald's Corporation, thanked Alonyal 'for building the McDonald's business and brand in Israel over the past 30 years'. He added: 'McDonald's remains committed to the Israeli market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward.

