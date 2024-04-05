Israeli military sacks officers over drone strikes killing aid workers

The Israeli military has sacked two senior officers over the drone strikes which killed seven aid workers including three Brits, saying soldiers made a "grave mistake" and violated operating procedures . The fire support commander of the brigade involved, and the brigade’s chief of staff have been dismissed from their positions, the IDF said. Other commanders have been reprimanded.The British victims were Former Royal Marines James Henderson and John Chapman and an ex-Army soldier James Kirby.
The IDF said in a statement the strike "should not have occurred" and it was a "grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures.""The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred."Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees
Israeli Military Drone Strikes Aid Workers Dismissal Operating Procedures Mistaken Identification
