McDiarmid Park selected as alternate venue for Dundee vs Rangers match

St Johnstone chiefs have confirmed McDiarmid Park has been selected as an alternate for the match between Dundee and Rangers . The Scottish Premiership fixture - which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch twice - could be moved to Perth should the surface fail an inspection this week. The match was first set to be played on March 17 and then on April 10 before being rescheduled to April 17.

Now, a pitch inspection will be carried out tomorrow by match referee Don Robertson to determine whether the pitch will be playable or not.Supporters from both clubs will be able to attend the match with their ticket for Dens Park in the event the fixture is moved.A club statement confirmed:"Should Dens Park fail a pitch inspection tomorrow, we can confirm McDiarmid Park has been selected as the venue for Wednesday evening's Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee and Rangers." St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris said:"In conjunction with Dundee FC, Rangers FC and the SPFL we have agreed to a request to use McDiarmid Park should the rearranged game scheduled for Wednesday 17th April fail a pitch inspection. "A pitch inspection will take place on the morning of Tuesday 16th April after which we will know if McDiarmid Park is required. "St Johnstone have already put plans in place to host this game and will work with Dundee FC and Rangers FC to ensure a smooth transition from Dens Park ticketing to McDiarmid Park seating arrangement

St Johnstone Mcdiarmid Park Alternate Venue Dundee Rangers Scottish Premiership Fixture Postponed Waterlogged Pitch Inspection Supporters Ticket Dens Park Pitch Inspection Smooth Transition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dundee vs Rangers: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host match if Dens Park not playableDundee's rearranged Scottish Premiership match against Rangers will be moved to St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park, if Dens Park is not playable again.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers to be switched to McDiarmid Park with fans if Dens failsThe Dark Blues will look to get the game on for a third time but back up plans are in place.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers will be switched to McDiarmid Park if Dens is unplayableThe game has been rescheduled for Tuesday but if Dens Park is unplayable again, McDiarmid Park looks set to host the fixture.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Concerns for Rangers' Trip to Dens Park as Dundee Responds to Match Venue SpeculationsConcerns have arisen regarding Rangers' upcoming match against Dundee at Dens Park, as Dundee faces the possibility of finding an alternative stadium for their match against Motherwell. The match between Rangers and Dundee was rescheduled after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. However, reports suggest that Dundee may need to scramble for a new venue if the pitch at Dens Park is deemed unplayable. Heavy rainfall in Dundee has raised concerns among supporters about the match being called off or moved to a different location.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Rangers slam Dundee and SPFL after Dens Park match is postponed againRangers today accused Dundee of “negligence and unprofessionalism” after their cinch Premiership match at Dens Park as postponed for a second…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rangers vs Dundee called off with fans already on way to Dens ParkThe Dark Blues revealed earlier this morning that they had contacted the SPFL to carry out checks on their home turf due to recent rainfall in the area.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »