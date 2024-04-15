McDiarmid Park selected as alternate venue for Dundee vs Rangers match

St Johnstone chiefs have confirmed McDiarmid Park has been selected as an alternate for the match between Dundee and Rangers . The Scottish Premiership fixture - which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch twice - could be moved to Perth should the surface fail an inspection this week. The match was first set to be played on March 17 and then on April 10 before being rescheduled to April 17.
Now, a pitch inspection will be carried out tomorrow by match referee Don Robertson to determine whether the pitch will be playable or not.Supporters from both clubs will be able to attend the match with their ticket for Dens Park in the event the fixture is moved.A club statement confirmed:"Should Dens Park fail a pitch inspection tomorrow, we can confirm McDiarmid Park has been selected as the venue for Wednesday evening's Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee and Rangers." St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris said:"In conjunction with Dundee FC, Rangers FC and the SPFL we have agreed to a request to use McDiarmid Park should the rearranged game scheduled for Wednesday 17th April fail a pitch inspection. "A pitch inspection will take place on the morning of Tuesday 16th April after which we will know if McDiarmid Park is required. "St Johnstone have already put plans in place to host this game and will work with Dundee FC and Rangers FC to ensure a smooth transition from Dens Park ticketing to McDiarmid Park seating arrangement
