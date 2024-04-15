Mateusz Klich Sends Encouragement to Leeds United in Tense Promotion Race

Mateusz Klich has sent his encouragement to Leeds United for the final weeks of an incredibly tense Championship promotion race . Leeds have just three games left of the regular season to catch at least one of Leicester City or Ipswich Town , who are a point and two points ahead respectively and occupy the automatic promotion places as it stands.
Among the many comments was Klich, who urged his former side to get over the line with the simple message: “Bring it home”. Klich, who left Leeds for D.C United in January 2023 after seeing minutes reduced under Jesse Marsch, is still an avid follower of the club where he remains a fan favourite. The Polish international will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the final weeks of the season, hoping to see a repeat of his achievements in winning promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.
