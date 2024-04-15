Famous UK Political Garden to Open to Public

garden, the site of many of the UK's most famous political dramas, is being opened to the public this June.
London Open Gardens has announced the garden will be open to a small number of people this summer as part of their wider project to open the capital's private green spaces to the public.Covid rule "bring-your-own-booze" party. With so few spaces available the organisers are offering tickets via ballot for attendees over the age of 12.1995 - John Major announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party2010 - David Cameron and Nick Clegg announce the formation of the coalitionMay 2020 - Dominic Cummings's press conference over his trip to Barnard CastleThe garden, which is linked with No11, has been opened under the London Open Gardens weekend six times before.
With the local elections on 2 May and election campaigns usually taking five to six weeks, Mr Sunak may be wary of calling an election so close to the previous poll. Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...
