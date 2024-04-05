Marisa Abela to Portray Amy Winehouse in New Film

Actor Marisa Abela portrays Amy Winehouse 's vibrant years in London and her journey to fame. The film features Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan , Juliet Cowan , and Lesley Manville . Abela will wear Winehouse's iconic outfits and hairstyles.

The film focuses on Amy's genius, creativity, and honesty. It explores her journey from Camden High Street to global fame and back again.

Clip of Marisa Abela's singing in new Amy Winehouse slatedAmy Winehouse fans have been left disgusted and aghast by a clip from a new biopic of her life as they claim the singing scenes are 'offensive'.

Any Winehouse actress Marisa Abela consulted dietician to help her safely portray singerGrammy-winning Winehouse suffered from drug addiction and bulimia before she died in 2011. The actress portraying her in a biopic about her life said the role was easier when she physically changed herself.

Billie Piper reveals heartbreaking reason Amy Winehouse was bullied at schoolThe story behind one of the greatest albums of all time.

