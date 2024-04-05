Pilot and Air Traffic Controller Dad Share Emotional Final Transmission

A pilot and her Air Traffic Controller dad shared an emotional final transmission before he retired on a Glasgow to Antalya flight. Jet2.com First Officer Lauren Gott's dad Ian made his last ever transmission to his daughter after 41 years working as an Air Traffic Controller . Lauren, 29, was operating the flight to Antalya , Turkey on Ian’s last working day at NATS ’ Prestwick Centre before he retired, and a team effort by colleagues at Jet2.
com and NATS made a dream come true for dad and daughter. As Lauren flew the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, her father was able to make his final transmission to Lauren’s aircraft. The transmission between Ian and his daughter brought down the curtain on over four decades of him controlling aircrafts over the skies of the U
Pilot Air Traffic Controller Final Transmission Retirement Glasgow Antalya Jet2.Com NATS
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Little Green Lane 18-month road closure begins todayAn experimental traffic control scheme has been introduced –shutting a road to traffic from today.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »