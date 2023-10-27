Manhunt continues after gunman kills 18 people in Maine

Police have advised residents in southern Maine to stay home and lock their doors – as hundreds of police hunt for a gunman who shot dead 18 people and injured 13 others.

Officers have named 40 year old Robert Card as a person of interest, describing him as armed and dangerous. The shootings happened at a bowling alley and a bar in the small city of Lewiston, and President Biden has ordered flags to fly at half mast in memory of the victims.

Read more:

Channel4News »

Maine gunman identified as US army's petroleum supply specialist - as police intensify manhuntA gunman who shot dead 18 people in the US state of Maine has been identified as a US Army Reserve petroleum supply specialist. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: Manhunt continues for suspect Robert Card18 are confirmed dead after the shooting inside a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: Manhunt continues for suspect Robert Card18 are confirmed dead after the shooting inside a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕

‘Our worst fears have become reality’: Lewiston, Maine in lockdown amid huge manhuntA father of two whose third child is due in a month was killed in the shooting that has sent shockwaves through Maine, as the suspect remains at large Read more ⮕

Over 500 tips submitted in Maine manhunt — here's how you can send oneMaine authorities said that law enforcement has been working over 530 tips and leads that have come in from the public across several communities Read more ⮕

US shooting latest: Manhunt in Maine after gunman opens fire at bowling alley and barAuthorities in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating 'two active shooter events' and warned people to stay inside with doors locked. Read more ⮕