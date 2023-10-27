Explained: What do we know about the death toll in Gaza?

Because we can’t get access to Gaza ourselves – we can only get information about casualties from the Gaza ministry of health, which like all government agencies there is appointed by Hamas.

Yesterday President Biden cast doubt on their statistics, saying he had “no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed”. In response, the Gaza health ministry has tonight published a list of the names and ID numbers of the over 7,000 people it says have died since October 7th.

