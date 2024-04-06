Manchester Derby of a Different Kind

There's a Manchester derby of sorts on Saturday, but it will be a world away from the billion pound empires that collide when Manchester City and Manchester United lock horns. The biggest game in Manchester won't be at the Etihad or Old Trafford, but down the road at Boundary Park.

Hardened fans of Oldham and Rochdale ironically refer to this weekend's derby fixture as 'El Crapico', and while they are both desperate for three points to keep their fading play-off hopes alive, this is a clash between two sides who share far more than what divides them. Notably, they have both stared liquidation square in the face and are still trying to recover. Four divisions below the Premier League, Latics and Dale are chasing a return to the Football League at the earliest opportunity but finding it harder than it look

