Several Food Products Recalled Over Safety Concerns

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has recalled several food products over fears they could pose a danger to health if eaten. Among the food items recalled are Morrisons and ASDA ready meals. A popular brand of ice-cream has also been recalled due to the possibility it may contain pieces of metal.

Other recalled items listed on the Chartered Trading Standards Institute website this week range include carbon monoxide alarms, safety clothing and furniture.

