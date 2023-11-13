Man Utd Players Support Erik ten Hag Amid Goal Scoring Issues

Man Utd players not only like Erik ten Hag but know they are not scoring enough goals. And people think footballers are thick…, gleefully pretending that Maguire ‘ignored’ Ten Hag while crowbarring ‘Man Utd’ and ‘transfer’ into a headline. Boom and double boom.“He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. It’s just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it.
”Maguire must be so glad he ‘ignored’ him and decided to, erm, prove himself and fight his way into the team., ‘Raphael Varane is accepting Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench him in favour of Harry Maguire’.Is THIS the sign Erik ten Hag hasn’t lost Man United’s dressing room? Two stars ‘like’ tweets from fans backing the under-pressure Dutchman after win over LutonEagle-eyed Manchester United fans caught two players ‘liking’ posts on X that suggest talk of Erik ten Hag having lost the dressing room is far from accurat
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »