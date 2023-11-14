Beloved Pear Tree Begins to Grow Back After Being Felled for HS2

A beloved pear tree that was chopped down to make way for the HS2 high speed rail line in England has started to grow back. The 200-year-old tree, voted the best tree in England in 2015, was dug up and replanted around 100 meters from its original location. Despite being uprooted, the tree has now sprouted new shoots and leaves, much to the delight of locals.

