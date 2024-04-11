Man Dies After Workplace Incident in Orkney

A man has died after a workplace incident in Orkney . Cops confirmed that the man was seriously injured at a premises in Finstown on the island on at around 5:40pm on Friday, April 7, but sadly passed away two days later at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary . Local reports indicate that the accident happened near the Allans of Gillock builders merchants. It has not been confirmed whether the incident was directly linked to the business or not.
Police Scotland say their enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding he incident. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday, 7 April, we were made aware of a man having been seriously injured at a premises in Finstown on Orkney on Friday, 5 April. “He had been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died during the evening of Monday, 8 April, 2024. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Man Workplace Incident Orkney Finstown Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Investigation
