Manchester United Faces Another Summer of Change

Manchester United are facing another summer of change. The Ineos era has been ushered in and, while the new owners get into their stride, Matt Hargreaves is set to take control of United's summer transfer window recruitment plans following the departure of John Murtough .
Dan Ashworth appears increasingly unlikely to be in place at Old Trafford when the window opens despite being put on gardening leave by Newcastle United, although Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox could be in his new role by then should United make headway in negotiating a fee with the Championship club for his services. Omar Berrada's Manchester City gardening leave will be over in time for him to take up his role as the club's new CEO in the summer. Whether Erik ten Hag will still be the manager come next season is another matter, and it appears the Ineos jury is still out. READ MORE: I had Jude Bellingham signing in the bag for Man United - but two club icons did a rubbish job READ MORE: Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown speaks for the first time since being declared bankrupt The Manchester Evening News understands that, while United are operating under the assumption Ten Hag will remain in place for next season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not fully sold on the Dutchma
