Manchester United Faces Another Summer of Change

Manchester United are facing another summer of change. The Ineos era has been ushered in and, while the new owners get into their stride, Matt Hargreaves is set to take control of United's summer transfer window recruitment plans following the departure of John Murtough .

Dan Ashworth appears increasingly unlikely to be in place at Old Trafford when the window opens despite being put on gardening leave by Newcastle United, although Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox could be in his new role by then should United make headway in negotiating a fee with the Championship club for his services. Omar Berrada's Manchester City gardening leave will be over in time for him to take up his role as the club's new CEO in the summer. Whether Erik ten Hag will still be the manager come next season is another matter, and it appears the Ineos jury is still out. READ MORE: I had Jude Bellingham signing in the bag for Man United - but two club icons did a rubbish job READ MORE: Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown speaks for the first time since being declared bankrupt The Manchester Evening News understands that, while United are operating under the assumption Ten Hag will remain in place for next season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not fully sold on the Dutchma

Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Ineos Era Matt Hargreaves John Murtough Dan Ashworth Jason Wilcox Omar Berrada Erik Ten Hag Sir Jim Ratcliffe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United fan Luke Littler hits the bullseye with Newcastle UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »