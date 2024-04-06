Lotto Jackpot Reaches £2 Million After £7.5 Million Win

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £2 million as Saturday’s top prize ticket-holder won £7,530,298. One player also won £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball. Lotto players are urged to check their tickets and claim the exciting jackpot prize.

Lottery Jackpot Prize Win Numbers Ticket Lotto Millionaires

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lotto winner scoops £7.5 million Saturday jackpotPlayers are urged to check their tickets and to give the Lotto a call

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Scots wife and terminally ill husband win £1m Lotto jackpotMarlyn Anderson said her husband Ian will be able live the rest of his 'life in comfort' after the Lotto win.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

EuroMillions results live: Lottery numbers for tonightResults checker for tonight's EuroMillions lotto draw for Friday night's £110m jackpot draw

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Winning Lotto numbers tonight: National Lottery results with Thunderball on Saturday, March 9Tonight's Lotto jackpot is £4m

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Winning National Lottery Lotto numbers for Saturday, March 9Tonight's Lotto jackpot is £4m

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

National Lottery Lotto results LIVE: Numbers for tonight's drawResults checker for tonight's National Lottery lotto draw for Saturday night's £4 jackpot draw

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »