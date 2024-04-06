Dylan Dreyer's Children Don't Mind Her Traveling for Golf Tournaments

Dylan Dreyer , co-anchor for Today's 3rd Hour, revealed that her children don't mind her traveling for work as long as it's for a golf tournament . She shared this confession while reporting from the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Dylan is a mother to three young sons and mentioned that her boys recently learned how to make hearts, which now cover all her notes.
Dylan Dreyer Today's 3Rd Hour Golf Tournament Augusta National Golf Club Children Travel Confession Co-Anchor Sons Hearts
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Scottish Golf Club Included in Golf World's Top 100 Society VenuesA Scottish golf club has been included in Golf World's 'Top 100 Society Venues', which is expected to boost tourism. The Woll Golf Course, located in Ashirk near Selkirk, is now part of the esteemed top 100 list for courses in Great Britain and Ireland. The course is known for its peaceful setting, stunning landscapes, and excellent design. With this recognition, the club hopes to attract golfers from around the world. Golf World describes the course as relatively new, well-maintained, and playable, with the 17th hole being a thrilling experience.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »