Liverpool Restaurant Week: Celebrating the Best Food and Drink in the City

Taking place from April 22 to 28, venues will come together and offer unique deals to mark the occasion. Liverpool Restaurant Week will see businesses offering unique menus such as a £5, £15, £25 or £35 menu option across fine dining, desserts, fast food, bars, brunch spots and top venues.
With a 'Foodie Passport', which can be picked up at participating venues, diners can collect five stamps at any venue of their choice to enter the Restaurant Week competition which offers the chance of winning a meal out each week for a whole year.READ MORE: Hidden derelict cottage with links to the Titanic
Liverpool restaurants and bars have created 100s of offers which can be downloaded in advance online - so far over £25k worth of offers have been downloaded already. The full list of restaurants participating include: Four different offers are available - £5, £15, £25, £35 - with everything from pints, breakfasts, fine dining, pizza, sandwiches, prosecco, burgers, tacos, sui mai, desserts and much more available depending on the venue. You can see each restaurant's specific deals here.
