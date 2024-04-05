Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim unsure about future at Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim says he “can’t make any guarantees” that he will still be Sporting Lisbon boss next season. Sky Sports News understands the 39-year-old is a leading contender to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Reports in Portugal today have suggested Liverpool intend to strike a deal with Amorim before the end of the season. Amorim was speaking at a press conference today ahead of Sporting's crucial top-of-the-table clash at Benfica on Saturday.

When asked if he was able to follow Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso by confirming he will stay, he said: 'No, I can't make any guarantees

