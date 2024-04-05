Erik ten Hag confident he will remain as Manchester United manager next season

A defiant Erik ten Hag has insisted he has 'no doubts' he will still be Manchester United 's manager next season ahead of Sunday's headline clash with Liverpool, live on Sky Sports . The United boss, who said a week ago that he 'does not care' about speculation linking United with England coach Gareth Southgate, has reiterated in the wake of Thursday's shattering defeat at Chelsea he still expects to remain at Old Trafford next season . 'I don't have any doubts,' Ten Hag told Sky Sports .

'I'm just focusing on my job, focusing on this process, in this project. I really love to be here, I'm enjoying it. For me it's a challenge.' Live Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsSky Sports News reported at the end of March that United have not made a definitive decision over Ten Hag's future and are planning for next season with him, including potential recruitments and summer tour plan

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Manager Next Season Speculation Defeat Chelsea Old Trafford

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Erik ten Hag's Style at Manchester United: A Clash of PersonalitiesSince Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United, there have been significant changes in the squad and playing style. However, his disciplinarian approach and clashes with certain players have caused issues within the team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Six Manchester United players that turned on Erik ten Hag after leavingManchester United news as some players who left have gone on to criticise their former manager Erik ten Hag after waving goodbye to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

– Erik ten Hag urged by Rasmus Hojlund to start playing unhappy Manchester United star...Despite the early doubts over whether he could make it at Manchester United, club legend and fellow countryman Peter Schmeichel hasn’t been at all surprised by Rasmus Hojlund's new-found Premier League goalscoring form.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Scott McTominay 'saved Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United'Man United manager Erik ten Hag has suffered a difficult campaign but the performances of one of his players has kept him in a job

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sir Dave Brailsford doing 'due diligence' over replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United managerIt's up in the air.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future – Andy Mitten has an argument with himselfIs it time for a new manager at United? Andrew Mitten thinks so - but Andy Mitten is out to persuade him that Erik ten Hag should stay

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »