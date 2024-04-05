Erik ten Hag confident he will remain as Manchester United manager next season

A defiant Erik ten Hag has insisted he has 'no doubts' he will still be Manchester United 's manager next season ahead of Sunday's headline clash with Liverpool, live on Sky Sports . The United boss, who said a week ago that he 'does not care' about speculation linking United with England coach Gareth Southgate, has reiterated in the wake of Thursday's shattering defeat at Chelsea he still expects to remain at Old Trafford next season . 'I don't have any doubts,' Ten Hag told Sky Sports .
'I'm just focusing on my job, focusing on this process, in this project. I really love to be here, I'm enjoying it. For me it's a challenge.' Live Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsSky Sports News reported at the end of March that United have not made a definitive decision over Ten Hag's future and are planning for next season with him, including potential recruitments and summer tour plan
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Manager Next Season Speculation Defeat Chelsea Old Trafford
