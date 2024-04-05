Liverpool make €150m offer for Real Madrid's Valverde

Real Madrid have received a €150million (£128.6million) offer from Liverpool for former Arsenal target Federico Valverde , according to reports in Spain. He assisted the only goal of the game as Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final. Valued at €100m by Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan international joined the Spanish giants from Penarol for €5m in July 2016.

The 25-year-old has made 246 appearances for Madrid, winning one Champions League, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Club World Cups. Despite his importance to the club, Valverde has often found himself linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, most frequently to: “Certain people were telling me, ‘Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!’. What they were really saying under their breath was, ‘We can all make a lot of money if you go’. “You realise that your life is not your own in football. Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage

Real Madrid Liverpool Offer Federico Valverde Arsenal Champions League

