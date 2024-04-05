Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child

Robert Pattinson has enjoyed a string of high-profile romances over the years, including Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs. The Batman star, 37, was once engaged to FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnet, but the couple's relationship came to an end back in 2017. Robert has since moved on with model and singer Suki Waterhouse , 32, but the famous pair have been careful to keep their romance under wraps over recent years.
The loved-up couple recently welcomed their first child together. It was revealed that Suki had given birth to her first child towards the end of March, when she and fiance Robert were spotted out on a family stroll in LA with their newborn. Let's take alook inside Robert and Suki's love story so far... Twilight star Robert was first snapped looking cosy with Suki back in July 2018, when they enjoyed a night out at a theatre in London togethe
Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse Twilight Romance Child Love Story
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »