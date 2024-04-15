Liverpool Chef Aiden Byrne Brings Michelin Star Skills to Wirral

Aiden has been at the helm of some of the region's most acclaimed restaurants and has acted as resident chef director for 16 years at his two-Rosette gastro pub, the Church Green in Lymm. The chef, who is still the youngest person ever to have been awarded a Michelin star, took over LOST supper club in Claremont Courtyard just a few weeks ago but the evening went down such a treat he's now announced a residency.

The evening at LOST was billed as an "incredible culinary journey" and included a specially designed, six-course, fine-dining tasting menu, with a matched wine flight option. To create the critically acclaimed menus he's known for, Aiden explained: "Our objective is to showcase what we're about with regards to ingredients, combinations and marriages. I've been in this industry for so long that I've honed my craft with my own particular style.

Sharing his tips for home cooks who may be afraid to experiment, he added: "I'm in a luxurious position where I get to cook all day. Therefore I can learn from my mistakes. But even professional chefs get things wrong. It's about having time and patience to make mistakes and to be imaginative. It will go wrong and we all learn so don't beat yourself up."

