Lewis Hamilton's Decision and Mercedes' Search for a New Team-Mate

Lewis Hamilton 's decision to join Ferrari for next year means that Mercedes is on the hunt for a new team-mate for George Russell . And there are two different paths that the team can go down: hunting out the most experienced driver it can to help its push to the front, or throwing everything behind its rising junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli to get him up to speed.
' Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images With Antonelli already part of its junior stable, Mercedes does not need to rush its decision on what to do with the Italian - so it can sit and wait and see how the future of other options, like Verstappen, plays out. Interestingly, Mercedes has been ramping up the number of days it wants Antonelli to run in private tests days this year to increase his familiarity with F1 machinery.
