It's grim up north London

You’ve probably basked in the afterglow of our superb dismantling of Spurs for the past couple of days, so let’s concentrate on events at Anfield and at the Emirates. What the commentators and pundits were spouting I cannot say, having muted the sound on the trusty laptop the instant my ears were assailed by the nasal utterings of a certain Mr Carragher. Presumably he was full of praise for Liverpool’s opponents .

And yesterday at Anfield, Van Dijk paid his personal tribute to the legendary pratfall of Stevie G with an impersonation that would have impressed Buster Keaton. In the words of Declan Patrick MacManus aka Elvis Costello, they “can’t stand up for falling down.” .

