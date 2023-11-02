Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

“When my time on Earth is gone And my activities here are passed I want they bury me upside down And my critics can kiss my ass” Bob Knight, March 12, 1994 Clair Bee was unquestionably one of the greatest college basketball coaches in history. While he was at Long Island University from 1931-51, Bee’s teams won 95 percent of their games and two NIT championships, and in 1968 he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his four-plus decades as a coach, he never generated a whiff of scandal in that department. Bob Knight spent his final coaching days at Texas Tech, before retiring and turning the program over to his son, Pat, right. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images) Knight was funny, but his humor was rarely self-deprecating. He believed his judgement should never be challenged. There was no give-and-take in his gym — it was all give.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

'Without history, we're lost in space', says legendary designer Paula ScherRosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and North have the most legendary mother-daughter costume momentThe duo emulated the iconic characters from 1995 cult classic, Clueless Read more ⮕

Legendary Sun agony aunt Deidre Sanders receives MBE for services to charity and mental healthDeidre Sanders, the editor of Dear Deidre pages for 40 years, was honored with an MBE for her services to charity and mental health. She received the award from Prince William at Windsor Castle. Sanders was informed of her award shortly before the death of her husband, Rick, and is now the president of the charity Family Lives. She was accompanied by her daughters and Rick's childhood friend during the ceremony. Read more ⮕

Charley Webb's Emmerdale reunion with two legendary co-starsMandy's defensive when it's her turn to reveal all. Read more ⮕

How legendary referee Pierluigi Collina prepared for the 2002 World Cup final is insaneFormer referee Pierluigi Collina is widely regarded as the greatest referee of all time - and the way he prepared for the 2002 World Cup final proves why. Read more ⮕

New Kids on the Block Announce Summer Tour with Jazzy Jeff and Paul AbdulNew Kids on the Block (NKOTB) are teaming up with Jazzy Jeff and Paul Abdul for a new tour. The tour will take place throughout the summer, starting in mid-June and ending in late August. The group, consisting of Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Joey McIntyre, achieved success in the 90s with hits like 'Hangin' Tough' and 'Step by Step'. The tour will bring back the magic of their 1990 tour for fans in amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across the United States. However, fans in Europe and the UK expressed disappointment as the tour will not include these regions. Read more ⮕