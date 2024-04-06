Leeds United-linked Karamoko Dembele impresses on loan at Blackpool

Leeds United -linked Karamoko Dembele insists Blackpool 's belief in his ability has brought out the best in him this season. Dembele is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from French outfit Brest, who he joined after struggling for opportunities after emerging through the youth ranks at Celtic.

It's fair to say the 21-year-old has made the most of his time in the north west, too, establishing himself in the senior game and underlining his talent by racking up six goals and 11 assists in League One. Such form has seen him nominated for the League One Young Player of the Year award by the EFL, while he has also been linked to a plethora of Championship and Premier League clubs. Leeds are one of those said to be keeping tabs on his progress, while Everton, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton have also been linked ahead of a potential summer mov

