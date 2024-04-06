Rebel Wilson's Claims About Sacha Baron Cohen Led to Split from Isla Fisher

Rebel Wilson 's bombshell claims about Sacha Baron Cohen were a 'catalyst' in his split from Isla Fisher . Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year. It came after Baron Cohen was accused of being an 'a*****' by Rebel Wilson in her explosive memoir, with her also claiming he had made threats over the book. Friends of the couple have said the allegations were the reason behind them making their split public.

A source said Fisher was 'starting to get embarrassed' as she had her 'own career and reputation' to protect

