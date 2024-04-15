Leading Theatre Director Accuses Able-Bodied Actors of Playing Disabled Characters

A leading theatre director has accused able-bodied actors of 'creeping up' and playing disabled characters . Jenny Sealey , who co-directed the opening ceremony for the Paralympic Games in 2012, said deaf and disabled people should get to play those roles instead. The 61-year-old is artistic director of Graeae Theatre Company , which is composed of deaf and disabled artists.

Her comments follow the recent backlash over Shakespeare's Globe casting a non-disabled actor to play Richard III, who suffered from the spinal condition scoliosis. Able-bodied stars who have played the king in the past include Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, Kevin Spacey and Kenneth Branagh. Ms Sealey, who has been deaf since the age of seven, told Desert Island Discs: 'It's a whole series of a few steps, or wheels, forward and a hundred back. 'We have been making some fantastic in-road

Theatre Director Able-Bodied Actors Disabled Characters Jenny Sealey Graeae Theatre Company Deaf Disabled Richard III Controversy Representation

