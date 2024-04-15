New York-inspired Coffee Bar Opening in Liverpool City Centre

A New York -inspired coffee bar is opening in Liverpool city centre. The owner of Switch CoffeeBar, John Dunnington , decided to open the venue after living in New York and coming across similar concepts. When he returned home to Liverpool he couldn't find anything that filled the gap. Jon, who relocated to America in 2016, said: "Switch was born out of a passion for coffee and wanting to introduce my experience of living in New York with Liverpool .

" Jon moved with friend, Anthony Packwood, who became in business partner in 2021 when they founded OVO Vodka. He added: "While drinking in and around America, I started to become really passionate about coffee and saw the opportunity to bring ideas to the North West. The idea for Switch CoffeeBar came from seeing a popular NYC-based coffee shop closed with neon lights inside. READ MORE: First look inside boozy Wild West experience Moonshine Saloon READ MORE: I rented a £167 Karen Millen dress for £7 and it's 'perfect for a wedding' "I thought that it would make a great bar space and on my next trip back to Liverpool, I've always come back every few months since moving, I started viewing vacant units in the Ropewalks area where I'd previously drank." Based in Wolstenholme Square, Switch CoffeeBar will transition from day to night. From coffee by day to cocktails by night, it will provide a relaxed afternoon venue by day before the venue makes the "switch into an evening ambianc

