Kris Boyd spends the day with Philippe Clement

For ex-Gers players though, especially one of Kris Boyd 's standing, exceptions can clearly be made. As part of a feature for Sky Sports ' coverage ahead of this weekend's Old Firm derby, the Belgian was joined on his drive around Glasgow with Boyd in his passenger seat. In the short clip shared on social media, the pair spoke about how the 49-year-old is enjoying his time in the city so far.

Here's a preview as Kris Boyd spent the day with Philippe Clement, giving us an insight into his life as Rangers manager."We love it," the ex-Gent, Club Brugge and Monaco manager said."The passion for football is amazing and I have never seen or heard about it in that way. You cannot explain it to other people. It is a really special place." Ex-Gers and Kilmarnock striker Boyd then asked if it can sometimes be a little much when he's walking around with his family.

Kris Boyd Philippe Clement Rangers Football Glasgow

