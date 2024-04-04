US President Warns Israel to Address Suffering in Gaza

The US President has told Benjamin Netanyahu that continued American support depends on Israel taking steps to address the suffering in Gaza , in his strongest rebuke to Israel yet since the start of the conflict. President Biden warned that Israel must take 'specific, concrete, and measurable steps' to address civilian harm , humanitarian suffering , and the safety of aid workers . He emphasized that strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation were 'unacceptable'.
An immediate ceasefire was also deemed 'essential'
