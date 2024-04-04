US President Warns Israel to Address Suffering in Gaza

The US President has told Benjamin Netanyahu that continued American support depends on Israel taking steps to address the suffering in Gaza , in his strongest rebuke to Israel yet since the start of the conflict. President Biden warned that Israel must take 'specific, concrete, and measurable steps' to address civilian harm , humanitarian suffering , and the safety of aid workers . He emphasized that strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation were 'unacceptable'.

An immediate ceasefire was also deemed 'essential'

US President Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Gaza Civilian Harm Humanitarian Suffering Aid Workers Ceasefire

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Joe Biden hails Stormont return as 'positive step'The US president also discusses the Israel-Gaza conflict during bilateral talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: 'Stop it now, Joe' - Biden's wife 'tells president to end war in Gaza'; Israel 'foils assassination plot'President Joe Biden was overheard telling Muslim community leaders that his wife had told him to 'stop' the war in Gaza, according to reports. In Israel, the internal security agency says it has thwarted a plan to assassinate a minister.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

UN Secretary-General Urges Increased Aid to GazaAntonio Guterres calls for more aid to Gaza and warns against further military action

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Signs of breakthrough in Gaza ceasefire talks as Qatar warns HamasEfforts to broker a truce and hostage deal have stalled with Hamas demanding guarantees for an end to the war in Gaza

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »