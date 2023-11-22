KIIS FM's Melbourne breakfast show Jase and Lauren axed to make way for The Kyle and Jackie O Show

KIIS FM's Melbourne breakfast show Jase and Lauren has been axed with its final show to be broadcast later this year, to make way for The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Presenters Jason 'Jase' Hawkins and Lauren Phillips made the shock announcement on Wednesday, revealing they were informed via a phone call the night before. Lauren broke down in tears when announcing the news to her listeners, sobbing that she didn't want to 'say goodbye to Melbourne'. 'Sad news we want to share with you.

Last night we received a phone call from management informing us the show will be finishing up at the end of the year,' Jase began the announcement. 'Kyle and Jackie O will be taking over next year, they will be syndicating the show from Sydney to be broadcast in Melbourne.





