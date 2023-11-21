Professor Chris Whitty criticizes allowing mass gatherings at the start of the pandemic

It was 'logically incoherent' to allow mass gatherings at the start of the pandemic, Professor Chris Whitty told the Covid inquiry today. England's chief medical officer said it was understandable that the public were confused by apparent concern about the spread of the virus while events involving large numbers of people remained unaffected.

Inquiry witnesses have already been asked about the decision to allow the Cheltenham Festival and Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to go ahead in early March 2020, while cases around Europe continued to spread. Both events were subsequently identified as potential factors for virus growth in a damning report by the Commons health and science committee





