Katie Price breaks silence as Peter Andre announces birth of third child

Katie Price has broken her silence online as her ex-husband Peter Andre has announced the birth of his third child with wife, Emily. The former glamour model, 45, took to Instagram just two hours before the Mysterious Girl singer announced the arrival of his new born daughter to call out a 'scumbag' who had stolen a gate from her home. After the news of Peter and Emily's third child was announced, Katie took to Instagram once again to promote an app.

The little bundle of joy, who has not yet been named, arrived on Tuesday April 2 at Musgrove hospital in Taunton, weighing 7lb 3oz. Peter, 50, said he and Emily, 34, were feeling 'overwhelmed' but 'couldn't be happier', the Mirror reports. He also confirmed that Emily and their newborn are doing 'amazing' and that all his children are in love with their sibling. Sharing sweet snaps of himself and Emily cuddling their precious baby, Peter said: 'Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now.

