Mother on Trial for Stealing Daughters' £50,000 Inheritance

A mum and her father are on trial for allegedly stealing their daughters' £50,000 inheritance. They are accused of abusing their positions as trustees and emptying the bank account that was opened in their names.

The money was withdrawn in cash and its whereabouts remain unknown. The defendants deny fraud by abuse of position.

