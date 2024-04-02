Johnny Nelson reveals the source of information about Tyson Fury's training camp

Johnny Nelson has now revealed that he did not have a secret source giving him information about Tyson Fury's training camp. This was then followed by Fury vs Usyk being postponed due to a cut to the Brit in sparring, which sparked conspiracy theories. But now Nelson has said the 'moles' he got information on Fury's camp from was actually Tyson's father John Fury and brother Shane Fury - who had publicly given interviews expressing their concerns about certain factors in the set-up.
Tyson Fury warned he could get 'disqualified' in Oleksandr Usyk fight by ex-opponent Tyson Fury stuns fans in new training footage with his electric speed as he works pads with John Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight "I've said nothing his brother hasn't said, okay I might have sprinkled a bit of seasoning on it, but what I'm saying is it's on record - his dad was saying the camp's this, that and the othe
