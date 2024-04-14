Joe Hart to retire from football this summer

When you’ve been in that cycle for 20 years, it’s little wonder a sizeable percentage of footballers struggle when it’s all over.

With the league and cup double the ambition for Celtic in the closing six weeks of the campaign, Hart knows he will let every single second on the pitch sink in until that final whistle goes. “I will soak it up – but I’ve always soaked up every moment. Even when I was say on the bench at Burnley and West Ham. Those are moments in your life. The most important moments are now – and I have a job to do.

Hart wants to win the double – as do all of the Celtic players – so, any notion that the challenge of Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-finals next week will be a refreshing change is wide of the mark. Hart added: “We are going hard as we can in every single moment. This was our everything today. It was tough out there. I would just do anything for a still day to be able to play a bit of football.

Joe Hart Retirement Football Goalkeeper Celtic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Etienne Vaessen 'wanted' by Celtic as Joe Hart successor amid contract stand offThe goalkeeper will become a free agent in the summer with the Hoops in need of a new number one.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Joe Hart confident in Celtic's pursuit of silverwareJoe Hart believes that Celtic, a team with a history of winning, is ready to showcase their power in the final push for silverware. With their recent victory against St Mirren, Celtic is in contention for the title and is preparing for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. Hart, who has won five trophies with Celtic, emphasizes the importance of staying focused and learning from experienced players in the team.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Joe Hart Expresses His Love for Celtic and Hopes to Support the Club in the FutureJoe Hart, the former England goalkeeper, expresses his lifelong support for Celtic and his desire to attend matches as a fan in the future. Despite the limited away allocations and absence of fans during his time at Celtic, Hart cherishes his experience and looks forward to backing his old team after leaving the club in the summer.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Joe Hart feels 'naughty' Celtic viral video was needlessThe keeper was sent off on his last trip to Livingston and the TV cameras caught him celebrating third goal in the bowels of the Tony Macaroni.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

How the Celtic dressing room reacted to Joe Hart bombshellThe keeper is set to hang up his gloves at the end of the season and his teammates want to provide a grandstand finale

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Celtic transfer theory floated for Scotland first pickScotland No.1 to Celtic transfer theory floated amid Joe Hart's retirement.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »