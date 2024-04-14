Joe Hart confident in Celtic's pursuit of silverware

Joe Hart insists serial winners Celtic are preparing for a Parkhead show of power in the final push for silverware.

“Just encouraging people that we have some simple tasks ahead of us. We said it before the St Mirren game and we keep saying it, we don’t just rock up on a Saturday. Hart was thrilled to tick off another win against Saints at the weekend as Celtic found a way to break down brave Buddies in the second half. The former Manchester City shot-stopper – who turns 37 on Friday – insisted the Hoops’ squad are maintaining a laser focus on each challenge in their path.

Celtic have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Luis Palma. But boss Rodgers is facing a sweat this week with Daizen Maeda’s season in the balance.

